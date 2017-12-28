There’s new leadership at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission.

Commissioners appointed Eric Sutton as executive director to replace Nick Wiley, who left in December to become chief conservation officer of Ducks Unlimited. Wiley had been with FWC in various ca- pacities since 1987.

Sutton was assistant executive director under Wiley since May 2013. He holds bachelor’s and mas- ter’s degrees in zoology from the University of South Florida. His emphasis was on the biology of endan- gered species. The appointment is subject to confirma- tion by the Florida Senate.

Commissioners also elected commissioner Bo Rivard, a Panama City lawyer, as chairman. He has been a member since March 2013. He replaces former chair- man Brian Yablonski of Tallahassee.

Robert Spottswood was elected vice chairman, re- placing Aliese “Liesa” Priddy, of Immokalee. Spottswood has served on the Commission since 2015. He is the chief executive officer of Spottswood Companies, a diversified property investment and management company based in Key West.