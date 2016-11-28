When word came that Bill Curtis had passed at age 91, I supposed he was stalling at the Sea of Galilee. He would be casting Florida saltwater flies in hopes of hooking one last big one before applying for admission at the Pearly Gates.

Surely he’d have asked about the fishing inside. Bill would want to know before committing.

Fishing-doers who knew him well or only a little wouldn’t agree on whether there is or isn’t a heaven. We would agree that there ought to be one for Bill, and that it ought to be teeming with big bonefish and tarpon, the way he remembered Biscayne Bay of old.

That was his idea of heaven, religious considerations aside.

Bill’s foot and fingerprints are everywhere in the bay, which figures because he guided fly and other fishermen there for so, so long a time, since the 1950s. There’s an imprecisely defined area on the ocean side of Old Rhodes Key that is known unofficially as Curtis Point because Bill used to go there a lot.

He left marks on fishing in many other ways. It’s widely accepted that he introduced fly-fishing for bonefish in Biscayne. He conceived the first poling platform and made it for his yellow skiff, Grasshopper. The idea came to him while standing on top of his outboard engine for a higher sightline, where he poled the boat with a wooden handrail.

I can’t prove he ever fell in while doing that, but I’d bet he did. Bob Hewes, the boat builder, probably had a hand in the platform, for he collaborated with Curtis on the design and construction of the boat, an early version of the Hewes Bonefisher — which of course came with a poling platform.

Curtis’ fame was mainly local until the late 1960s, when television sports broadcaster Curt Gowdy, a devoted flats fishing-doer, fished with him on the American Sportsman series. Author Tom McGuane imagined part of Curtis in his novel, “Ninety-Two in the Shade.” That helped Bill to earn the informal title of Legend, but he would have earned it without that sort of fame. If you know something, anything, about fly-fishing in Biscayne Bay you probably could trace it back to him.

You think the Bimini twist is an offshore knot? Bill Curtis didn’t invent it but he introduced it to South Florida as part of a fly leader for tarpon fishing. I like the way his long-term influence was described by Kirk Deeter, editor of Angling Trade magazine.

Deeter was with Bill, fly-casting to permit, when he made what he thought was a perfect cast to a perfect fish. Splash went the fly, close enough to startle the permit. Away it sped.

“Permit aren’t used to their food attacking them,” Bill told Deeter, perhaps a bit sharply. He said it to a lot of other people and Deeter has been repeating it for years. If you’ve heard it, no matter who told you, he has you in mind here: “I’m sure there are thousands of people who have heard that little piece of advice by now, and it started (for me) with Bill...Bill had an impact on many of us, whether we realize it or not.”

I took fly casting lessons from several great instructors but never quite got it right until I cast with Bill on the parking lot at Bass Pro Shops. It was he who corrected the mortal sins I had been committing — wristbending and wrapping my thumb around the grip. It belongs on top and that keeps the wrist straight.

“You don’t want do a lot of this stuff with your wrist,” he said, cocking his right hand and waving it around. “You have to get the rod tip travelling in a straight line. In order to do that you have to make your hand travel in a straight line.

“Do not bend that wrist," he repeated. “Do not do that. That’s the worst thing you can do. I just can’t stress that enough.”

Bill was an ex-officio member, at least by influence, in the Upper Keys Fish or Cut Bait Society, the legendary fishin’ club thought up in his time by Miami

Herald outdoor writer Jim Martenhoff. We resurrected the outfit in this century, dropping the Upper Keys specific because we couldn’t salvage a straight plank long enough to paint the full name on. Our older, more heathenish members still revere Bill enough to call it idol worship. A sub-clique is pushing a motion to commission a graven image in his likeness. They want to get it right so Tiller, who’s chairman of the steering committee, appointed me to the research subcommittee to find out which of Bill’s eyes was the fake. We know one of them was because he lost a real one in a rambunctious childhood.

You’d think that would have exempted him from military service, but his biography includes a World War II hitch in the Army Air Corps, where he flew photo reconnaisance missions over north Africa and was shot at. After the war he was an advertising photographer for a while, but fishing abducted him.

Somewhere in misty history, a bump on the shoreline near the southeast tip of Old Rhodes Key, in Biscayne National Park, got the name of Curtis Point in Bill’s honor. He might have given himself the honor. Anyway it’s unofficial, not on any marine charts, and I can’t say precisely where it is.

Back in the 1950s, Bill used to say, all you had to do was throw a fly in the water there and you’d have a tarpon on. Same thing with an artificial plug or live bait.

Maybe we can get the National Park Service to pick a spot as accurately as it’s able and make Curtis Point official. Bill would like that, and you can say he deserves it because he had a persuasive early role in establishing Biscayne as a national monument.

Skip Clement, writing in the magazine Fly Life, reminds us that Curtis helped to persuade the U.S. secretaries of the Interior and Commerce that it would be a terrible idea to allow planned development of the southern bay islands — and especially bad to allow construction of a shipping channel across the bay to a pipe-dream seaport near Homestead. How did a Miami fishing guide know those guys? He took them out there fishing.

That’s sufficient reason, it says here, to put Bill’s name on his point, wherever it precisely is. It could be marked on navigation charts with maybe a sign at the high water mark. Bill wouldn’t mind making it so well known, now that he’s gone and the fishing there isn’t as great as it used to be.

If we can’t get the location precisely right, I guess any protrusion of Old Rhodes Key’s southern coastline will do, as long as it’s a place where Bill or one of his clients flipped a streamer fly and hooked a big one.

If that heaven he deserves turns out to exist, and if those no longer with us have the afterlife power to observe us, I’m willing to jump to the conclusion that Bill’s up there listening for a shout of “Fish on!”

Feedback: witzfish@att.net.