I just love those big-headed, big-eyed, big-bodied, double-big-hooked hula-skirted lures that big, big-game fishing-doers use for marlin, tuna and giant wahoo. Too bad I don’t own a rod and reel stout enough to troll one of those behind an offshore boat.

That’s one reason why I don’t own such a lure. Another is the price: I could buy a small, relatively plain one, unrigged, for about $17, but as a fisherman — not a fish, if you get the difference — I’m more attracted to the big, beautiful, bright and shiny models.

Now we’re talking $40, $50 and up, up, up. Those things ought to be displayed on the tackle store wall singly with a discreet little card saying, “Please do not touch. Price upon request.”

They’re so pretty. If I bought one, I’d feel guilty about fishing it. If my art-loving wife knew I had one, she would confiscate it and have it framed and denounce me for sneaking around to galleries without her.

So I won’t buy one, but out in the garage for decades, I’ve had all the parts to make my own — PVC pipes. I’ve used them for amateur plumbing projects and made some rod cases of them, but never imagined turning them into blue-water lures until I heard a talk by longtime wahoo guru Ron Schatman at the Tropical Anglers Club.

Before the fancy-shmancy lures came along, Schatman learned this craft from legendary big-game tournament Capt. Bob Smith, who dragged his home-made lures on Bahama waters behind a boat named Miss Bonita.

“Take 2 inches of PVC pipe with a cap glued on one end and a wire running through it and a skirt glued on,” Schatman said. “The hook trails behind the skirt so the strands don’t foul the hook.”

It’s such a simple build, it’s embarrassing to admit I never thought of it myself. Below, after some tips from another guru, we’ll have instructions. First, Schatman’s wahoo tutorial.

He said the most consistent skirt color combo is black and silver, but why limit your options? A blue and white lure skipping over the surface mimics a flying fish very nicely.

“Bright colors seem to work better on an overcast day, like pink and yellow,” he said. “Most days, they’ll eat everything you put in the water.”

Weather and tidal stage (yes, even miles offshore) are more important factors. Schatman told us the best weather conditions for catching big wahoo are periods of high, stable barometric pressure ahead of cold fronts. That’s when big fish are most aggressive.

If a cold front is strong, the bite will shut down until the weather re-stabilizes. If it’s a mild front, smaller wahoo are likely to continue biting. Once you find some, that is.

He figured out what he knows from 30 years’ worth of log books. Now you don’t have to work as hard.

Wahoo lore says you have to troll fast, and Schatman’s records confirm it. He recommends zipping along at 12 to 15 knots. At such a speed the reel needs a fairly tight drag, but how tight is that?

“Put a marker on the line at the rod tip and set the drag to keep it there while trolling,” he said. He’d tie markers on at 120, 180 and 240 feet.

In another club talk, charter captain Bouncer Smith spoke of wahoo too, and more. I’ve known the big one for about 17 years, listened to him often and am still always a little surprised by how much that offshore specialist knows about every other type of fishing. Even more impressive, I come away with more new material than old.

You don’t have to ask Bouncer much. Just get him started, then listen and scribble while he covers territory.

Wahoo first: “Wahoo go after bonitos. Reverse feather lures are good for wahoo too.

Use a bonito strip 5 inches long with a reverse feather, or a reverse feather with ballyhoo and a heavy wire leader.”

With a hooked wahoo being reeled in, don’t stop the boat. Why not?

“You want to be pumping and winding while the boat’s going forward, 3 to 5 mph, or else he’ll run you all around the boat. You want to drag your wahoo back to the boat.”

Yellowtail snapper: “The more chum you put out, the more yellowtail come up to the bait. Try kingfish belly strips, about an inch and a half long.

“When all else fails, there’s no better bait in the world than roe.”

Mutton snapper: Save lobster whips (antennae). Thread it on the leader for snapper bait.”

Snook and sharks: “Wherever you go now, sharks are more and more prevalent. Release a snook right up beside the mangrove roots so sharks won’t get it.”

Reef fishing: “Over a mostly dead reef, let your sinker bump right up against the hook. [that’s called a knocker rig] If you have a longer leader, a fish will pick up the bait and swim around among the trees and you can’t catch it.”

Catching bait with sabiki rigs: “For pilchards and herring, use a green one. A red sabiki will get cigar minnows,” Now, how to build a wahoo lure.

Other than the PVC pipe, end cap and PVC glue, you’ll need a few feet of coated cable for bite leader, a package of crimping sleeves matched to the cable’s diameter, some heavy-duty swivels and hooks in sizes 6/0 to 8/0.

Glue the PVC cap as a head onto one end of the pipe body, and drill a hole through the center of the cap. Cut a length of cable leader with a hook crimp-looped to one end and a heavy-duty swivel to the other. With the swivel stopped against the inside of the pipe cap, the hook should hang about an inch longer than the skirt. If you make a double-hook rig, the other should be about halfway to the head.

Glue the skirt material onto the pipe, distributing it evenly around the circumference. About a 6-inch length should do it.

Next, put another couple of feet of cable leader through the end cap from the outside and loop it to the interior swivel. Finally, crimp another loop to the exterior end of the cable. On the water, you’ll clip that to a snap swivel on the end of your monofilament leader.

Even with a pair of large stick-on eyes, our homemade lure won’t be nearly as pretty as the art-like lures that would cost $30 or more, but building will be more fun than buying and catching a big one will be more satisfying.

If you don’t have the tools or skills to make your own, or the money to buy one, don’t worry. At least not if you’re fishing for wahoo, says Schatman: “You’ll probably have more trouble finding a lure or style of lure that doesn’t work than one that does.”

As for finding the fish, that’s the hard part.

