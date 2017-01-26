 

Photos reveal one of the last unexplored places on Earth
More than 13,000 feet under the sea, scientists have found a volcanic wonderland unlike any other place on Earth. The newfound ecosystem is crawling with life — hairy snails, ghostly shrimp and weird worms — including some species that may be new to science.
Old croc habitat open to fishing, with restrictions
When the crocodiles of Joe Bay and Snag Bay decamped for Cape Sable, Everglades National Park had a good reason to open part of the crocs’ old private nesting habitat to fishing-doers. It happened, fittingly, on Thanksgiving Day. Their kind is out. Our kind is in. Did someone shout, “There goes the neighborhood!”?
Nine-foot python cozies up to water quality monitoring platform
Burmese python sightings are commonplace in southeast Florida, especially in the Everglades, but not so typically on water quality monitoring platforms at sea in Biscayne Bay.
MIASF video series promotes various marine industry jobs
A new video series produced by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida promises to give outsiders a real-life, up-close perspective of jobs in the world of boating. Called “Salty Jobs,” the educational series aims to showcase marine career opportunities throughout South Florida.
Artificial reef named for soldier killed in Vietnam
You’ve probably never heard of EE-3, a small artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico. You might have heard briefly of James Taylor Waldron, a soldier who died in action in Vietnam, and was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry, but that was long ago and his brother supposes you’ve forgotten.
Megayacht market strong, but signs suggest possible dip
Nigel Ingram was once a typical yacht captain of the 1970s and ’80s, delivering racing boats throughout the United States and Europe with pickup crews and pushing 40- to 60-foot yachts across starting lines and race courses throughout the Atlantic.

